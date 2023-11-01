Lethbridge police are looking to talk to witnesses of a stabbing at a northside lounge.

Police were called to the Afro Habesha Lounge along the 1700 block of 23 Street North at around 1:37 a.m. on Oct. 29 after multiple calls reported a fight involving multiple people.

According to police, a 30-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times and was taken by EMS to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

“Four males were initially arrested at the scene but have since been released without charges,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyway with information that could help to contact them or Crime Stoppers.