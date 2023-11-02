The Alberta Health Services mobile mammography trailer will be in Pincher Creek for a few days this month.

Women between the ages of 45 and 74 can make an appointment for breast cancer screening on Nov. 16 and 18 or Nov. 20 and 21.

The trailer will be parked at the Ranchland Mall both visits. Residents can make appointments online.

“Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for thousands of women in Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available,” reads a news release from AHS. “A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.”