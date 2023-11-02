The Pincher Creek Health Centre emergency room will be closed overnight because of a lack of physician coverage.

Alberta Health Services says it will close at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and will open again at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

“During the temporary closure, nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for inpatients and physician support will be available by phone,” reads a news release from AHS. “AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

During the closure, emergency calls will be rerouted surrounding communities.