Lethbridge Police Service is holding their final Town Hall of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Town Halls are to share information with community members, answer any questions that may arise and talk about policing expectations.

“The Town Halls have been really informative for both residents and the police,” says Chief Mehdizadeh. “Having a specific time that we can listen and personally connect with our community members about what matters most to them provides a great opportunity to truly collaborate and make our communities safer.”

The final event will focus on West Lethbridge, but is open to all members of the public, and will be at St. Patrick’s Fine Arts Elementary School from 6 to 7 p.m.

Throughout the year, LPS committed to holding four Town Hall events, with each one focusing on different areas of the city, Downtown, North, South and West.