All Alberta Health Services sites and its partners locations have switched to the new Connect Care system for managing health records. AHS completed its seventh launch of the system last week, which included Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.

“Each Connect Care launch brings more front-line healthcare workers, physicians and patients together to improve care in every corner of Alberta,” says AHS president and CEO Mauro Chies. “We are approximately one year from the full implementation of Connect Care across the province. This gives healthcare teams a more complete health history for patients, access to consistent information on best practices and resources at their fingertips while maintaining the privacy of their information. Healthcare teams can also communicate with patients and each other more easily.”

The system allows all health records from AHS and its partners to be accessed through one system. The most recent launch was focused on the AHS north and south zones.

Albertans can use My AHS Connect once they have visited a site using the new system. This is an online portal where patients can find health information, test results and medications. It can also be used to manage appointments and communicate with their AHS healthcare team.

There are nine launches to get the system fully implemented in fall of 2024. The rollout started in 2019.