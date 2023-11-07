Tourism Lethbridge is currently in the running for a national award for its focus on the food tourism industry.

The Culinary Tourism Alliance Culinary Tourism Experience Award is presented by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada and part of the Canadian Tourism Awards for this year.

“Being recognized as a finalist in this category is a real honour. We talk a lot about Agri-Food tourism and differentiate ourselves because our region is focused on food production and feeding the world. We have an opportunity to share this with the rest of the world and showcase not only the great products produced in our region but also our way of life,” says Erin Crane, CEO of Tourism Lethbridge.

Tourism Lethbridge has been working closely with businesses to create partnerships including Canada’s Food Tours, Cluster Development Training with Open Farm Days, the Light Up Local Long Table Dinner, the Brighter Together Food Journey, and Sip, Taste, Explore! A Southern Alberta Agri-Venture. All of this with the main goal of generating a greater visibility for businesses and locations while continuing to stimulate economic activity and job growth within the industry.

- Advertisement -

“We know what makes Agri-Food tourism in Lethbridge so special, and it’s exciting that the rest of Canada sees it too. We are fortunate to be sitting at the heart of Canada’s Premier Food Corridor, and we are excited to continue to share our incredible local producers with the rest of the world for years to come!” says Michelle Day, board chair of Tourism Lethbridge.

The Canadian Tourism Awards take place in Ottawa on Nov. 22. There are 12 different categories. Other finalists for the Culinary Tourism Experience Aware include Han Wi Dinner Series, Wanuskewin Heritage Park, and RGE RD.