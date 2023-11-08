The City of Lethbridge has added two more neighbourhoods to the Residential Speed Limit Pilot Project.

The neighbourhoods of Uplands/Blackwolf and the southern part of Southgate Sixmile will now have a speed limit of 40 km/h.

The pilot project began on Sept. 15 with the Paradise Canyons/The Canyons communities on the westside.

The project was recommended in the city’s Transportation Safety Plan with a goal of eliminating transportation related deaths and serious injuries by 2040.

The decision is based on traffic safety best practices, research and data, not to collect additional fines for speeding, according to the city. Funds collected through speeding tickets, Traffic Safety Act revenue, goes to a reserve to help fund traffic safety improvements and reduces tax dollars needed from residents to complete the work.

Residents looking to give feedback on the project, can complete a survey on the Get Involved Lethbridge website.