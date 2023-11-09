Thursday, November 9, 2023
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

RCMP investigate indecent act at Coaldale business

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
Supplied by Coaldale RCMP

Coaldale RCMP are asking the public for help locating a suspect after a complaint of an indecent act at a business.

On Sept. 25, around 8:30 p.m., a male allegedly exposed himself to an employee at a business located on Spruce Drive.

The male is described as having a fair complexion, between 55 to 65-years-old, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a grey shirt, black hat and glasses and may be a truck driver.

Anyone with any information regarding the alleged incident is asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win