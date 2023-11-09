Coaldale RCMP are asking the public for help locating a suspect after a complaint of an indecent act at a business.

On Sept. 25, around 8:30 p.m., a male allegedly exposed himself to an employee at a business located on Spruce Drive.

The male is described as having a fair complexion, between 55 to 65-years-old, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a grey shirt, black hat and glasses and may be a truck driver.

Anyone with any information regarding the alleged incident is asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP or Crime Stoppers.