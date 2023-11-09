The city will consider increasing parking fines from $25 to $40 downtown if they are paid within 10 days. Outside of the downtown, they would increase to $50, with $15 deducted for early payment.

A recommendation to amend the traffic bylaw will come to the economic standing policy committee on Nov. 14 and if it is approved, it will go to a final vote at city council.

Council voted down an increase to $50 in February and directed city staff to engage with the Downtown Lethbridge Revitalization Zone (BRZ) and Heart of Our City Committee on potential changes.

BACKGROUND: No parking fine increases incoming, but city to engage businesses on parking changes

The increase to $40 for the downtown core and extending the early payment window from seven to 10 days is what came out of that engagement. The hours of paid parking would also be changed so parking is free between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Both the BRZ and Heart of Our City Committee provided letters to council supporting the change.