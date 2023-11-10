City council will look at approving a bylaw amendment to deregulate the taxi industry. It comes from conversations earlier this year that were sparked by taxi businesses asking for an increase to maximum allowable fares.

After debate, councillors eventually settled on amendments that would remove regulation of fares and the need for a taxi meter.

First reading was approved at council’s Oct. 12 meeting and second and third are on the agenda for Nov. 14.

If it is approved as recommended, taxis will no longer need to have a top light and there will be few regulations on the industry. Drivers will still need a business license, proper insurance and to ensure their vehicle is safe for passengers. The company name will still need to be displayed on the side of vehicles, but fares would not have to displayed in place easily visible to passengers.