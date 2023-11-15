City council approved a bylaw amendment to deregulate taxi fares. The changes comes from conversations earlier this year that were sparked by taxi businesses asking for an increase to maximum allowable fares.

After debate, councillors eventually settled on amendments that would remove regulation on fares, as well as the need for a taxi meter and top light.

BACKGROUND: Deregulation not what cab companies envisioned when asking for maximum fare increase, says owner

First reading was approved at council’s Oct. 12 meeting and second and third were carried on Nov. 14.

Drivers will still need a business license, proper insurance and to ensure their vehicle is safe for passengers. The company name will still need to be displayed on the side of vehicles, but fares would not have to displayed in place easily visible to passengers.