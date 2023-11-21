December 1st marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and Lethbridge residents are encouraged to take part in a special event.

Mark Davids, Executive Director of the Southern Alberta Individual Planning Association, says the theme of this year’s event is “Planning for the Future,” and will have different speakers on several topics, including retirement or what people can do in their old age.

Along with the different talks, the event will include handing out the Inclusion Awards. Davids explains the various awards that will be handed out include the Innovator Award, which will go to a business, and the Collaborator Award, which will go to a community group. The Supporter Award is given to an individual who’s considered a strong ally, and the Champion Award is for a person with disabilities who has distinguished themselves through personal or professional excellence.

“The Inclusion Awards are meant to highlight people here in the local community that have dedicated their time and their life to contribute to persons with disabilities or to make our community a better place.”

Davids says the awards winners are picked by the board that plans the International Day of Persons with Disabilities event.

“We go through the nominations, and we look for the person or group who fits best for the category. If there is a really close, almost tie, we will do our best to pick the person we need to for this year and then we will often save nominations for the following year as well.”

Davids adds this year’s event will be happening at the Lethbridge College Library on Friday, December 1st and is free to attend. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and go until 1 p.m.