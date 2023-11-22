Those in the Lethbridge region are invited to check out the 23rd Annual Country Christmas Night of Lights on Friday, November 24th, in Coaldale.

Town of Coaldale Community Services Coordinator Clayton Varjassy says the evening is one that people look forward to, as many “deck out” their trucks and trailers to participate in the Night of Lights Parade. This year, the town is also partnering with Coaldale Emergency Services with the Toy Toss, which will support the Toys 4 Tots initiative. Varjassy says around 6:30 p.m., roughly half an hour before the parade starts, members of the RCMP, the Coaldale Fire Department and the Coaldale Peace Officer’s will walk the route and collect toys to hand out to youth in need for the holidays.

“The goal is just to make sure that every kid gets a gift under their tree this year; last year, when they did it, it was a big success.”

He adds that the event also allows those attending to see the different shops and businesses in the town and allows those businesses to connect with new potential customers.

“It draws out quite a crowd; between this and Summerfest, these are the two events that bring out not only a lot of local residents but people from outside the community.”

The night is also the kick-off to the winter event season in the community, according to Varjassy, as the Winter Walk in the Park will open at the Kin Picnic Shelter on Saturday, December 2nd.

The parade route and a list of activities can be found on the Town of Coaldale website.