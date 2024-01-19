The annual STARS Lottery is back with more than $4.8 million in prizes up for grabs. Each purchase not only gives a chance a life-changing prizes, but also contributes to life-saving care.

STARS is best known for its red helicopters that provide air ambulance services. The organization handled 36,390 emergency requests in 2022 and 2023 and flew more than 3,300 missions yearly.

“STARS delivers life-saving critical care emergency transport services across the province of Alberta 365 days of the year, 24 hours a day from three bases across the province and each one of those bases costs approximately 10 million dollars a year to operate,” said Terri Strunk, chief fundraising and brand officer with STARS.

The province contributes half the operating cost and STARS fundraises the other. The lottery is the largest annual fundraising effort for the organization.

“It is very critical to our continued operations throughout the province and we couldn’t do it without the continued support of people who purchase the STARS Lottery tickets,” Strunk said. She added there is a robust suite of fundraising campaigns also, which include estate gifts, corporate donors and events throughout the year.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, STARS flew 73 missions in Lethbridge. Strunk said the majority of them were facility transfers and the amount of missions in Lethbridge is significant compared to the number of missions in other Alberta communities. Red Deer is the only community that saw more STARS missions in the two-year period, with 81.

There are 2,105 prizes to be won this year, including three show homes, a camper van valued at more than $200,000, vehicles, vacations and cash. Tickets are $30 for the main lottery and $10 for the 50/50 draw.