the deadline is approaching for nominating athletes, teams and other community members for the Lethbridge Sports Hall of Fame.

“Submitting a nomination for the Lethbridge Sports Hall of Fame is a fantastic way to recognize those who have made a profound impact on Lethbridge’s proud sporting culture,” says Hall of Fame board member Jamin Heller. “Our new online nomination form makes submitting a nomination a very easy process. To increase the chances of a successful nomination, we do ask nominators include as much detail as possible for our selection committee to review.”

The hall of fame is a non-profit organization comprised of members from the sport community in Lethbridge. It celebrates achievements of residents in and around the city, as well as people who contribute to the sport community in other ways.

“Sports have played an integral role in building the fabric of Southern Alberta and there is no shortage of local success stories,” reads a news release from the Sport Hall of Fame. “The Lethbridge Sports Hall of Fame identifies and honours not only contemporary individuals, but also those who have excelled in sport at some time since the founding of Lethbridge.”

There are four categories: athlete, team, builder and special award. Nominations can be made until Jan. 31, 2024. The induction ceremony will be in early May.