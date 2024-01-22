City council will discuss water conservation this week. Councillor John Middleton-Hope is bringing a motion forward at the Jan. 23 meeting to discuss options and best practices that could help mitigate low water levels heading into the spring and summer.

“Alberta is currently in Stage 4 (out of 5) water shortage management where multiple water management areas are impacted by water shortage,” his motion reads. “It is imperative for the City of Lethbridge to be prepared to meet an impending crisis head-on with strategic solutions.”

If the motion is approved, council will direct city administration to work with the province and regional partners on proactive measures to address water supply concerns.

Middleton-Hope is looking to have options prepared programs to incentivize water conservation, to be presented at the April 11 economic and finance standing policy committee. According to his motion, these could include landscaping options that use less water in public spaces and potential changes to design standards for new developments.

- Advertisement -

His motion also looks to get monthly updates on water supply and drought conditions presented at the assets and infrastructure committee meetings, starting on Feb. 1.

City staff have already said they are looking at options for managing water supply – including potential for mandatory restrictions this summer.

READ MORE: City pouring over options facing potential water shortage