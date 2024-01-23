The first of 40 provincial health care engagement sessions across the province is happening Tuesday, January 23rd in Lethbridge.

The provincial government announced the in-person event in mid-January, with the province saying the purpose of the event is to allow Albertans to have a voice when it comes to their health care. Sessions are expected to touch on topics such as challenges local communities and communities across the province are facing when it comes to healthcare, possible solutions and “innovations.”

According to Minister of Health, Adriana LaGrange, being able to work and collaborate with front-line healthcare workers, regional partners and residents is an important part of improving the provincial healthcare system. The input,

“Ensuring Albertans and their families have a health care system that is responsive and reliable is critical. That’s why it’s so important we have these face-to-face conversations with front-line workers, patients and caregivers about the challenges that exist and how we can build a stronger healthcare system that serves the current and future needs of Albertans,” LaGrange says.

Cabinet ministers who will reportedly be in attendance at these sessions when possible include LaGrange, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jason Nixon, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams, and Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health Martin Long.

The public engagement sessions follow the province’s announcement in November about creating four new healthcare organizations to ‘refocus’ the system. The four organizations will separately focus on primary care, continuing care, acute care, and mental health and addictions. At the time of the announcement Premier Danielle Smith said provincial healthcare would still be one single system, but the separate organizational focus is expected to streamline “management layers,” with the new organizations expected to be in place by the fall of 2024.

Tuesday’s session in Lethbridge is already full and has a waiting list in place for those who would be interested in attending.