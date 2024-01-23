Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Student safety volunteers get to share ice with Hurricanes

By Tyler Hay
Student Patrols at St. Patrick's Fine Arts School (File photo mylethbridgenow.com staff)

School safety patrollers will have a chance of a lifetime tonight at the Hurricanes game.

More than 350 patrollers and supervisors from Lethbridge and neighbouring communities will skate with the Hurricanes and get to have photos with the players.

“Our patrollers, much like the Hurricanes, work together as a team of leaders and are
our heroes at the crosswalk,” says Allison Purcell, AMA School safety patrol
coordinator. “Spending time with some of their favourite players is an impactful way to
thank them for their dedication to our community.”

Patrollers in grades five and six volunteer their time to guide pedestrians safely across the
crosswalks at their schools, before and after class. They also provide a visual reminder
to motorists about the importance of school zone safety.

This year, the Alberta Motor Association is celebrating 86 years of the safety program. It includes more than 400 schools across the province and is supported by more than 11,800 students and teachers.

