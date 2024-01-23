School safety patrollers will have a chance of a lifetime tonight at the Hurricanes game.

More than 350 patrollers and supervisors from Lethbridge and neighbouring communities will skate with the Hurricanes and get to have photos with the players.

“Our patrollers, much like the Hurricanes, work together as a team of leaders and are

our heroes at the crosswalk,” says Allison Purcell, AMA School safety patrol

coordinator. “Spending time with some of their favourite players is an impactful way to

thank them for their dedication to our community.”

Patrollers in grades five and six volunteer their time to guide pedestrians safely across the

crosswalks at their schools, before and after class. They also provide a visual reminder

to motorists about the importance of school zone safety.

This year, the Alberta Motor Association is celebrating 86 years of the safety program. It includes more than 400 schools across the province and is supported by more than 11,800 students and teachers.