A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to several incidents where BB rounds were allegedly fired into residential properties.

According to Lethbridge Police, they received calls about BB gunshots being shot at an emergency exit door at the Blue Sky Lounge twice, the first incident reportedly happening overnight sometime between January 22nd and 23rd and the second incident reported the following night. A third alleged incident at the Blue Sky Lounge was reported on Thursday, January 25th following multiple shots allegedly striking an elderly resident’s window.

On Tuesday, January 23rd police also received a report about a home along 18 A Street North’s kitchen window being shot with a BB round.

According to police on January 25th they received a call from the homeowner about a suspicious person in the back alley who allegedly appeared to be carrying a gun. Police were able to locate the individual, who was arrested, seizing a BB gun and cartridges. Police say the youth has been charged in connection with the incidents, including possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, carrying a concealed weapon, and intentionally discharging a firearm/knowingly being reckless. They are also facing four counts of mischief under $5,000.