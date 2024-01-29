On Saturday the Coaldale Chamber of Commerce and Town of Coaldale will be celebrating not only local businesses but non-profit groups and individuals at the 42nd Annual Awards and Appreciation Banquet.

Throughout the annual event, there will be five Chamber of Commerce awards handed out, including Business of the Year and Customer Service of the Year; with this year’s Business of the Year recipient being Prairie Meats Ltd. The Town of Coaldale will also hand out six awards throughout the evening including the male and female athlete of the year, and the Environmental Excellence Award.

Nominations for the awards were submitted by from the community and were reviewed by representatives from the chamber and town. Those receiving awards this year are said to have demonstrated outstanding achievements, while also making significant contributions to the Coaldale community.

President of the Coaldale Chamber of Commerce, Robert Woolf says he believes it is important for the community to take the time to appreciate and acknowledge the work they are doing.

“This event is our way of recognizing those who go the extra mile to make Coaldale the vibrant, active community that it is.”

The Saturday, February 3rd event is being held at the Civic Square Atrium, with expected attendees including Member of Parliament, Rachael Thomas, and Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, Grant Hunter.