Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department is scheduled for a pair of closures in the coming days.

According to Alberta Health Services, service interruption in the early afternoon on Monday, January 29th and will be closed until 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 30th. The second closure scheduled from 5 p.m. on the 30th until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 31st.

The provincial health authority reports nursing staff will remain on-site for long-term care residents during the closure.

Emergency calls will be rerouted to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge and Raymond Health Centre. Residents needing to access an ED are advised to use these two facilities or call Health Link at 811 for non-emergency health-related questions.