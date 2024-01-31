A new program is being offered to tourism businesses to support them in the launch of a new national initiative focused on putting Southern Alberta on a national stage.

According Tourism Lethbridge, the Market Readiness Program is being offered through Alberta’s Northern and Regional Economic Development Program to help businesses prepare for increased tourism in the region which is expected with the implementation of “The Sustainable Journeys Prairies to Pacific Corridor” initiative. The program will include specialized training and a READI Stamp certification from Tourism Industry Association of Canada.

In a statement Vice-President Business Development & Member Relations of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, Jennifer Taylor explains “The program is designed to acknowledge tourism operators and stakeholders who have demonstrated a dedication to continuous learning, development, and adherence to industry best practices.”

Tourism Lethbridge CEO, Erin Crane, adds Destination Canada is developing the “Sustainable Journeys Prairies to Pacific Corridor” initiative to highlight the region and moving forward it will be “important that our tourism businesses are ready to capture the opportunities this initiative will bring.”

Fifteen businesses will be eligible to be subsidized to participate in the Tourism Industry Association of Canada’s READI program for Export and Market READIness. According to the local tourism organization “The Sustainable Journeys Prairies to Pacific Corridor,” is partially funded through the Government of Canada’s Tourism Relief Fund, administered in Alberta by PrairiesCan.

“The Sustainable Journeys Prairies to Pacific Corridor” is highlighting communities along Highway 3 between Lethbridge and Hope B.C. Highlighting what Destination Canada describes as a “scenic and less travelled path.”

Community Futures and Destination Management Organizations, along with Travel Alberta will be helping on the project and connecting different tourism businesses in the region.