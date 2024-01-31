Even though southern Alberta has been balmy with record high temperatures, Lethbridge Police Service members are gearing up to brave the chilly waters of Henderson Lake this Saturday. Polar Plunge 2024 is a shiver-worthy community event to help raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics. The event is in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“The weather is going to be great. There’s still ice on the lake, so we’ll still be cutting a hole in the ice to jump through into the cold water. Thankfully, we’ll have Arctic Spas’ hot tub there to warm up after,” says Cst. Braylon Hyggen, who helps organize the annual event. LPS is entering two teams this year.

“Even with the sun shining, it still takes a lot of courage to plunge into freezing cold water.”

Registration for the icy dip begins at 10 a.m. and the first plungers are set to enter the water at 11 a.m. Individuals or teams can register in advance at soa.crowdchange.ca/53959 or Saturday at Henderson Lake. The cost to register is $50. All plungers must be a minimum of 16 years old. Costumes are also encouraged.

“It’s always open to costumes. Come have some fun. There will be some prizes and awards for the best costume and the most money raised,” Hyggen adds.

Last year in Alberta, $157,000 was raised between the six Polar Plunge events, notes Hyggen. “We want to at least exceed that. I know we’ve set a goal for $15,000 for Lethbridge alone.”

Fundraising will be open into March, as other Polar Plunge events are completed throughout the province. “There are over 3,000 athletes in Alberta this will benefit,” says Hyggen. “It’s a great program and that’s why we like to support it.”

According to Hyggen, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics has been a chief charity of choice for several years. “It started in 1981. It’s a worldwide movement, so that’s why a lot of police officers have been involved.”

“Last year, we were able to exceed the $1 billion raised since its inception. It’s a great fundraiser and Special Olympics is a worldwide movement. It’s great to provide that for everybody around the world.”