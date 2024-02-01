Update: Police say Whillans has been found and is safe.

Lethbridge police are seeking help finding a missing senior.

Police say Lola Whillans suffers from dementia and was reported missing at 11:30 a.m. today after she walked away from a northside home.

She was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of 15 Ave. N and police have been actively searching for her.

She is approximately 5’3” tall, has darker black hair with curls and is wearing navy blue pants and a white sweater.

Anyone who has seen Lola Whillans, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to call police immediately at 403-328-4444 and reference file 24001911.