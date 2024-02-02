The Town of Coalhurst will receive upwards of $51,610 in funding for a new community garden.

The new garden beds will be funded through Agri-Food Canada’s “Local Food Infrastructure Fund”.

The money is focused on helping support efforts to build a “healthier and more sustainable food system in Canada,” reportedly also providing help to Canadians dealing with food insecurity due to the increased cost of living and groceries.

“Through the introduction of Bill C-56, the Affordable Housing and Groceries Act, and efforts outlined in the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the Government will continue to support Canadian families and stabilize food prices,” says federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay.

Details about the Coalhurst project, including the gardens location, are still being worked on according to the municipality.