As the province enters talks with major water license holders to prepare sharing agreements, the city says it is not known if or when restrictions could be implemented on a municipal level.

City administration updated council through the assets and infrastructure standing policy committee yesterday, where it was stressed that long-term solutions are needed for the current water shortage.

Mark Svenson, manager of engineering and environment, says the city has a seat at the table in talks with the province and staff are also working on their own plans.

“We are looking at updating the water rationing plan that was brought into force in 2016. With that, we will be providing information to council and later this spring is likely when we will have a better idea based on snowpack and rainfall – we will have a better idea of where the province sits and where the water in the basin sits and what processes might need to be put in place going forward,” he says.

Some changes city staff will look into include a scaled utility rate for water based on usage, metering irrigation and parks and education projects to encourage community members to conserve water.

Currently the drought conditions in the province are at stage four, major drought conditions. Stage five is an emergency.

Svenson says talks with the province are one of the actions the city can take. “We are taking this multi-faceted so we are moving ahead with the work on the water conservation plan; we are moving ahead with updating the water rationing action plan. Aside from that we are working with the province to understand the implications of the current water situation.”

According to the presentation at SPC, irrigation districts are responsible for 97-98 per cent of water diverted in the Oldman watershed and municipalities are responsible for the other 2-3, with much of it going back into the watershed after going through the water treatment plant.

There are currently 51 water shortage advisories across the province and rivers and reservoirs around Lethbridge are sitting far below normal capacity for this time of year.