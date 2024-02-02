Attention all history buffs, enthusiasts and past lives recreationists! The Lethbridge Historical Society’s annual membership year is typically April to March, but people can join any time. The LHS, a chapter of the Historical Society of Alberta, is a volunteer organization tasked with the challenge of preserving and promoting southern Alberta history.

“With our membership run, we are letting people know how they can become involved. We have a lot of different programs in place, so we would love to meet as many people as possible. In terms of programs, we have a variety of great options for members to volunteer in,” says Nicole Bosh, from the LHS membership committee.

In 2023, the LHS published a new book, “Upon Further Reflection: Lethbridge Then and Now.” So far, the society has published over 60 books. Last year also saw the society partnering with the Downtown BRZ to provide volunteer guides for the city’s 10th Beer and History Tour.

Other notable mentions include working with the City of Lethbridge and other partners to name and sign the back alleys of downtown, offering monthly speaker series events and guided walking tours and responding to numerous research requests from people locally and around the world.

In 2024, society member and walking tour host Belinda Crowson says, the society has a list of walking tours planned, which start in May for the public and a few tours just for members only. “There will be one on bars and taverns of Lethbridge past and one on the murder history of Lethbridge.”

Bosh notes Lethbridge residents offer amazing support, as the society continues to tell the community’s stories now and into the future.

Crowson adds, as for 2024, members are eligible for the Historical Society of Alberta grant program. “Where individuals and organizations can apply. Only members are eligible for that.”

LHS has been around for decades, Crowson says, and the beautiful thing about being a part of the society is joining a group of like-minded people, “who just want to learn as much about local history and it keeps getting passed down to the next generation.”

“If we can get more youth involved, the history of Lethbridge will remain strong,” adds Crowson.

The society was also awarded a “Heart of the City” grant to run the “Doors Open” program. “We haven’t done this for well over a decade. We’re going to work with some building owners in Lethbridge and you will be able to go and visit them on a weekend and do tours. We are working on that.”

Right now, Crowson says, there are about seven requests for research help, which is great news. From families wanting to know when family members lived in the area to questions about the history of local churches to people trying to find out about vintage vehicles. Research is done by volunteers who want to help the community and those from around the world.

“We get them through our Facebook, we get them through our email and we get requests all the time. Occasionally, there are ones we can’t answer. But as much as possible, we do research.”

Want to make history by becoming a member of the LHS? Attend one of the society’s programs and purchase a membership, reach out to any member of the LHS board or visit online at albertahistory.org.