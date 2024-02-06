A “Night to Shine” returns this Friday to the Parallel Church, thanks to Lethbridge MyCityCare and the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event will feature red carpet entrances, crowns and tiaras, dancing, food and other activities to ensure a memorable experience for individuals with special needs.

This is the 6th year the community-based organization has helped co-host the magical prom night experience.

“Throughout the evening, there’s a lot of different activities to participate in. They are able to bring a family member or support staff with them. We have limo rides and carnival games, food and dancing. They can get their hair touched up. It’s all around just a really good time. We really enjoy this night,” says Tanya Lister, MyCityCare program and volunteer co-ordinator.

Lister noted individuals can dress up as little or as much as they want. “Some people, dressing up isn’t really their jam and that is absolutely OK too. But if they want to wear a dress or a suit or get all dressed up, they are definitely welcome to do that.”

“Night to Shine” is made possible by the dedication and support of volunteers, sponsors and community members who share a commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those with special needs. The event is always held the second Friday night in February.

“There will be events all across the globe in other locations,” adds Lister, as communities host their very own “Night to Shine” celebrations.

For more information visit parallelchurch.com/programs/mycitycare.