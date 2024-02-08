The city is giving residents a chance to recognize and celebrate their neighbours who made winter a little brighter.

The Mighty Neighbour: Winter Warrior Edition initiative is accepting nominations for people who went the extra mile to make sure the neighbourhood is cared for, whether that is snow shoveling, poop scooping or gutter cleaning.

“We’re thrilled to launch this feel-good initiative this winter season,” says Heather Gowland, transportation community coordinator. “We know small acts of consideration and kindness make a huge contribution to the comfort, safety, and accessibility for everyone and this program is a great way to support that wonderful community spirit.”

Nominations can be made on the city’s website and each month one will be drawn and the winner will have a chance to have their story shared on the city’s social media platforms. They will also get a Mighty Neighbour certificate and a small gift of recognition.

“Winter may bring icy temperatures and snow, but it also reveals the warmth in our communities,” says Gowland. “The Mighty Neighbours initiative aims to highlight those everyday heroes who make our neighbourhoods not just winter-ready, but mighty good places to live.”