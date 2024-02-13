City council has voted to keep public e-scooters and bikes in the city. The micro-mobility pilot project is ending soon and the decision makes it so it will be permitted to continue.

“We know these e-scooters and e-bikes have been popular, so bringing them back is a positive move for our residents,” says councillor Mark Campbell. “We are also pleased that some of the original concerns residents and users had with micro mobility have largely been addressed by Administration and the service provider and will continue to be monitored moving forward.”

The city will go through an application process for a service provider when the pilot ends. Neuron Mobility has provided the scooters and bikes throughout the two-year program. It was charged an annual fee of $7,500 to offset costs to the city.

“A single service provider is efficient to administer and simplifies follow-up relating to customer complaints as there is only one service provider,” says Adam St. Amant, transportation engineer. “The competitive process allows the city to set expectations around shared micro-mobility services and allows potential service providers to propose programs that meet or exceed city expectations. Once awarded the permit, micro-mobility service providers can focus on delivering quality service without the need to compete directly for riders.”

