Some much-needed family time is just around the corner, as southern Albertans celebrate Family Day Feb. 19.

CASA invites families to experience the arts with its Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free drop-in activities will include drawing to music, which is a new activity this year with the help of the uLethbridge Conservatory of Music.

“They’re going to provide musicians and we’re going to have an instructor to guide people on how to draw music. We are going to have a jazz ensemble playing different music, encouraging people to interpret what they hear into colours, shapes and textures on a page,” says Courtney Faulkner, CASA education manager.

Family Fun Day features button making, community painting, drawing, world drumming, a snack station and Box City.

“Where I get a lot of boxes donated and kids can build any sort of structure using duct tape, scissors and decorate it with paint. Kids get creative and make a lot of cool things,” notes Fauklner, who adds the entire event is designed for families. “Parents can also participate.”

Last year, Faulkner says, close to 400 people participated in the event and 2024 marks the second year Faulkner has played hosted. Prior to last year, the event was held virtually and in 2022, families were offered kits to pick up.

Families can also visit the Helen Schuler Nature Centre on Family Day to take part in a variety of free indoor activities, including the “Nature of Play” exhibit.

“We kind of talk about why animals play and how it is beneficial for animals and humans and for everybody’s development,” says Taylor Hecker, from the Nature Centre.

“Depending on the weather, it’s good to get out. We have our self-guided trails and getting outside and seeing the changes happening, as we approach spring. I’ve been hearing tons of birds singing already. It feels like it’s winter, but you still hear the birds singing. They’re definitely getting into the mood for spring too. Those changes are happening out there in nature,” notes Hecker.

Another activity happening at the Nature Centre is “Extreme by Nature,” which is an owl program designed for 11- to 15-year-olds. This activity is being offered Feb. 21 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Led by a local wildlife expert, the program’s focus is on owls, their habitat and what owls do at this time of year.

“We will be outside and we’ll be exploring and learning about owls and hopefully maybe getting to see some,” says Hecker.