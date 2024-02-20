Parking at Alberta Health Services facilities will be more expensive starting in April. According to AHS, parking rates have not been adjusted in more than eight years and the new rates will align with local markets and reflect inflation costs.

“The adjusted rates will vary by market, but on average, daily rates will go up by $0.75 in large markets and $0.50 in smaller markets,” reads a news release from AHS. “The costs of maintaining existing AHS parking structures and building new parking structures have increased, and parking fees must increase to fund these items.”

Parking rates for each AHS facility can be found online.