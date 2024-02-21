Simple gestures of kindness can make a world of difference to those impacted by an emergency. To best support the community, the City of Lethbridge is looking to bolster its list of Emergency Social Services (ESS) volunteers, who are on the frontlines to help those in need.

ESS is an emergency response program that co-ordinates and trains volunteers to provide short-term, basic support to individuals and families who’ve been impacted by an emergency or disaster. The goal of ESS is to help people re-establish normal daily activity as quickly as possible.

To be an ESS volunteer, participants must be willing to commit to a minimum of 12 hours a year of training and/or deployment to events. The program offers both formal and informal training opportunities and will match an individual’s skills to roles within the team. Some of the duties include: co-ordinating shelter and accommodations, ensuring individuals have nutritious food and essential clothing, providing emotional support and family reunification

For a full list of available positions, volunteer requirements and to apply to become an ESS volunteer visit www.lethbridge.ca/ess.