The last leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run will kick off in the Lethbridge area Friday.

On Friday, February 23rd local law enforcement members will take on the role of “Guardians of the Flame” and help carry the Flame of Hope to the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Special Olympics Winter Games’ in Calgary.

The Run will go through Lethbridge, Coaldale, Taber and Medicine Hat on Friday, making its way north, going through 12 communities in Alberta including Banff, Edmonton, and Airdrie, before ending in Calgary.