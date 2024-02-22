Drum groups and dancers from all over North America will be in Lethbridge this weekend at the International Peace Pow-wow and Festival at Enmax Centre.

“It’s one of the bigger pow-wows in the region,” says this year’s Master of Ceremonies Travis Plaited Hair. “You never know what you get every year, but it’s always a good mix.”

Plaited Hair participates in many of the local Blackfoot Territory pow-wows in the area. “I haven’t done the Enmax for a few years. They reached out and I always like to help out wherever I can.”

In Standoff last year on the Blood Reserve, Plaited Hair says, there were 800-plus registered dancers. “That’s a lot of spectacle right there.”

Outside of the pow-wow, Plaited Hair notes, there’s all kinds of vendors, including jewelry, clothing and frybread. “Sometimes it’s worth going just for that. You can spend a whole day just shopping there too. You find a lot of unique items you wouldn’t normally see.”

Plaited Hair encourages everybody to come out, as the pow-wow is open to everyone and for those new to the pow-wow circuit, the Grand Entry is a must-see. “That would be the best time for anybody who maybe hasn’t been to a pow-wow. You see all the dancers coming in.”

“You’ll hear some really good drumming groups,” says Plaited Hair. “The dancers come from all over in all the different categories from tiny tots, all the way up to the golden age. It’s a lot of fun.”

Doors open Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information visit the International Peace Pow-wow & Festival Facebook page.