A Lethbridge man is facing charges in connection graffiti on downtown businesses.

Lethbridge Police have charged a 41-year-old male with six counts of mischief for vandalizing commercial properties in the downtown core.

“Over the past month, multiple businesses downtown have had exterior walls damaged by spray paint. In these cases the person responsible was accessing the buildings via the roof and spray painting large areas on the sides,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service. “Police matched the spray painted vandalism with previous incidents in January and November 2023 where the same distinctive style of defacement was reported on additional commercial buildings. In total, six businesses were victimized with the cost of repairs ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 in each occurrence.”

Police were able to identify Josh Leonard Cyr, 41, using surveillance footage.

He is facing six counts of mischief under $5,000 and was released from custody with a court date scheduled for April 17.

“Police are reminding businesses or anyone who has had property vandalized, to promptly report the incidents so they can be investigated. Reports of mischief under $5,000 can be reported online,” LPS says.