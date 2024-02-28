Lethbridge Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a 31-year-old woman wanted on outstanding warrants.

Adelina Christine Adams, of Lethbridge, has warrants for breaching a conditional sentence order stemming from a drug trafficking conviction.

Adams has ties to both Lethbridge and Calgary. Extensive efforts to locate Adams have been unsuccessful and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who has seen Adams or has information, is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 23056776.

Anonymous online tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to an arrest.