There were five accidental fatal drug poisonings in reported in November in Lethbridge, down from the seven reported the previous month.

According to the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System, this is down from November 2022, when eight accidental fatal drug poisonings were reported in the city. All five incidents were reportedly connected to non-pharmaceutical opioids.

From January to November of 2023, there were 115 accidental drug poisoning fatalities reported in Lethbridge. Across the province, there were 138 fatal drug poisoning incidents reported in November.