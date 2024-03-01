Saint-Laurent, Quebec is the official twin city of Lethbridge. The two communities entered into a formal city-to-city twinning arrangement in 1967, as part of a Canadian Centennial project to promote cultural and social relationships between Eastern and Western Canada. Exchanges occur annually, alternately involving seniors and students.

In 2024, the City of Lethbridge and the Borough of Saint-Laurent will be hosting an exchange for youth aged 14–16, as of January 1, 2024.

According to the City, the exchange begins with the Saint-Laurent delegation travelling to Lethbridge from July 10–17 and is followed by the Lethbridge delegation travelling to Saint-Laurent from August 7–14.

“Participants are matched, or twinned, based on their common interests. Visitors stay at their twin’s home for seven nights,” the City says.

During each of these weeks, group activities are organized to provide the visitors with an opportunity to get to know one another and discover their regions. “The program consists of both organized activities and free time. When no group activities are planned, the participants are entertained by their twin. Two days of free time are scheduled during each stay.”

The costs associated with the exchange, such as airplane tickets, public transportation, touring activities and meals during group excursions, are covered by the municipalities.

Knowledge of French is not necessary for this exchange and one employee and one elected official from the City accompany the participants to Quebec and can be reached at any time in case of an emergency.

To be eligible, you must be a resident of Lethbridge, able to participate in scheduled activities that may involve walking in excess of 5,000 steps per day and willing to represent yourself as an ambassador for the City.

Other eligibility requirements include having a private bedroom to host an individual in your home for the duration of the exchange and willing to stay in the home of your twin – while visiting Saint-Laurent for the duration of the exchange.

The City notes any other residents in your home over the age of 18 must be able to pass the required criminal background check.