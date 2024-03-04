U of L’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” is a groundbreaking musical that reimagines the last days of Jesus Christ, “offering a unique perspective on the iconic biblical narrative through a contemporary and electrifying lens.”

Director Doug MacArthur says audience members can expect a spectacular production. “It’s on our main stage and we have a 12-piece orchestra. There’s quite a large set, some great singers, dancers and costumes.”

“It’s a good night at the theatre. It captures this story about the last week of Jesus Christ’s life, as interpreted through the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and the lyrics of Tim Rice,” adds MacArthur.

MacArthur notes the production has 25 cast members, a lot of behind-the-scenes crew and a lot of costume changes. “It’s been fun working with such a large cast, primarily made up of university students. But we do have a few community members in the show, which is exciting. There’s a good mentorship and a nice connection with the community.”

According to MacArthur, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is a show the director has always wanted to participate in. “The music director, Bente Hansen, I knew it was on her bucket list.”

It’s been years since the U of L has presented a musical production, says MacArthur. And for “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “there’s been a revival in it, in some ways.”

The production gives students an opportunity to work on a rock opera with a contemporary sound, which is different than some of the musicals currently on Broadway. “There is no dialogue per se. The dialogue is in the music. Everything is sung. It makes for a different experience for the performers.”

“For me, I like the story. There’s an opportunity to bring the relevance of what’s happening in that story to current days. It’s taking place in this time, which I think was one of the purposes of the musical back in its day,” says MacArthur.

The production runs Mar. 12-16 at the University Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit uleth.universitytickets.com.