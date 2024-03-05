Recently, the Interfaith Food Bank and the Lethbridge Food Bank each received $5,000 in donations from the Kinsmen Club of Lethbridge.

“Funds will be used for food purchases and operational costs at both food banks, as demand for emergency food supports is at an all-time high,” says Danielle McIntyre, executive director of Interfaith.

According to McIntyre, the Kinsmen Club reached out to the food banks before Christmas to determine how they could help, deciding to present their gift early in the new year. “After the surge of Christmas donations begins to deplete.”

“The majority of food bank donations are received during the ‘Season of Giving,’ Thanksgiving through Christmas, but people need to eat every day. We are truly grateful for those that think of us through the rest of the year,” adds McIntyre.