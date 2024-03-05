Remember, there’s no place like home and follow the Yellow Brick Road.

What do a scarecrow, a cowardly lion and a tin man have in common? Well, they go on an epic adventure to the wonderful land of Oz with Dorothy and her little dog too. But beware, the Wicked Witch of the West. Catholic Central High School presents “The Wizard of Oz” in the Eggplant Theatre from this Friday until Mar. 16.

Director Braden Dalton says decisions about this year’s production were made at the end of the school year in 2023. “When we saw ‘The Wizard of Oz’ scripts come across the list, it was one that piqued our interest.”

There are two different versions of the musical, Dalton explains. “This one follows the 1939 film very closely. We know it’s a story people know and love.”

Dalton says there are 27 student cast members and 23 students involved in the crew. “It has been an interesting rehearsal schedule. We work from the end of October and start rehearsal. Our students have been coming to rehearsals after school three to five days a week since fall.”

Over the past few weeks, Dalton says, the cast and crew have been round-up and the finishing touches have been put in place to make sure the technical side of things are ready to roll, including lights, sound, costumes, hair and makeup. “It’s been a nice gradual progression from those first days to now. Where we get to see a final product, the kids can be proud of.”

Dalton says the audience will consist of those who grew up reading and watching “The Wizard of Oz” and those who are new to the beloved classic written by L. Frank Baum. It’s a chance to relive a favourite childhood story with “awesome music, singing and dancing.”

For more information visit online at cch.holyspirit.ab.ca.