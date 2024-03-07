Ground has been broken on a new supportive housing project in Lethbridge. When complete, it will provide 30 units of permanent supportive housing for adults experiencing homelessness and who live with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

City council approved zoning at 416 Stafford Drive North for the development in September and the provincial government held an even to celebrate the groundbreaking on March 7.

The project is funded by the province with a $10.2 million investment and commitment to paying operating costs. The project will not use funding from municipal taxes.

“Lethbridge Housing is thrilled to break ground on our 30-unit permanent supportive housing complex. The first of its kind to be built in Lethbridge, this complex will provide residents with stable, recovery oriented, supportive housing. We thank the Government of Alberta for their ongoing commitment to improving the lives of those in need in our community,” said Robin James, chief administrative officer of Lethbridge Housing Authority.

