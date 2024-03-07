Lethbridge Police have seized more than $85,000 worth of cocaine and charged a 35-year-old Edmonton man with drug trafficking offences.

Members of the Property Crimes Unit and Crime Suppression Team worked collaboratively in the investigation of an Edmonton man involved in a “dial-a-dope” operation within the city.

On Mar. 6, the male was arrested without incident and a search warrant was executed at a westside home and vehicle. Police subsequently seized more than 850 grams of cocaine, $24,360 cash proceeds of crime, buffing agent, drug paraphernalia, including scales and packaging, and property believed to be stolen.

Nabil Abdulla is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Following a Judicial Interim Release hearing, Abdulla was released from custody with a number of conditions, including a prohibition from attending the City of Lethbridge except for court appearances. Abdulla is scheduled to appear in court Mar. 21.