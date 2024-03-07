Expanding and maintaining Alberta’s provincial road and bridge network connects communities and expands market access for local industry, as Alberta’s Budget 2024 makes strategic investments in roads, bridges and water and wastewater infrastructure to create jobs, improve safety and support economic growth.

To achieve these goals, Budget 2024 would invest more than $8.1 billion for the Ministry of Transportation and Economic Corridors’ three-year Capital Plan, a $136.4-million increase compared with Budget 2023.

Highway 3 Twinning Development Association President Bill Chapman commends the province for honouring the province’s commitment to twin Highway 3. “This investment is vital for facilitating the increased global trade of agri-food products from Alberta. Resilient transportation corridors like Highway 3 are essential for ensuring the continued growth and prosperity of Alberta and our nation.”

According to the province, the total capital investment in this year’s budget includes $1.9 billion for planning, design and construction of major highway and bridge projects. This capital investment funding also includes $151.2 million over three years for 56 engineering projects, including $100 million in new funding over three years for 36 engineering projects to address future infrastructure needs.

Budget 2024 also includes a proposed $1.7-billion investment over three years for capital maintenance and renewal, which extends the life of the province’s existing road and bridge network and helps industry create and maintain well-paying jobs.

The province’s Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program helps smaller municipalities improve critical local transportation infrastructure and is set to increase by $30 million to meet those local needs. At the same time, ongoing investments and new funding of $125 million in water and wastewater infrastructure programs will ensure Albertans in every community have reliable access to clean drinking water and effective wastewater services.

“Rural Alberta’s transportation network connects communities and supports the province’s economy. Rural Municipalities of Alberta looks forward to seeing the start of construction on many key projects throughout the province and is confident they will contribute to economic growth across rural Alberta,” adds RMA Vice-President Kara Westerlund.

Budget 2024 will also provide nearly $312 million to build and repair water management infrastructure, including dams, spillways, canals and control structures. This investment provides irrigation for the agriculture sector and flood mitigation for Alberta communities.