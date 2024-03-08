Design funds have been approved for the modernization of Galbraith Elementary School.

According to the Lethbridge School Division, Galbraith is 112 years old and is currently the number one priority in the Division’s Capital Plan.

“Design funding means schematic design may be created, followed by the final design for the eventual preparation of pre-tender documents,” says the Division.

Funds were announced in Alberta’s Budget 2024 and the Division will receive more information from the Government of Alberta to start the design process for the modernization.

“We are excited to see this modernization project move closer to full construction,” says Division Board Chair Allison Purcell.

“The Board continues to advocate for new and modernized learning spaces the Division needs to provide safe and welcoming learning environments,” adds Purcell.

Purcell notes the Board will be discussing the 2025-2027 Capital Plan at their next regular meeting Mar. 26, along with plans to further the Board’s advocacy efforts.