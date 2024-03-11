March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. If you’re 50 to 74 years of age, Alberta Health AHS is reminding you to get screened for colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in Alberta. Most cases of colorectal cancer are in people aged 50 and older with no family history. Getting screened is easy with the FIT test, you can perform at home.

There are two easy ways to get your free FIT kit in Alberta. Talk to your doctor, who will give you a form you can take to a lab to pick up a FIT kit or order one at screeningforlife.ca or call toll-free at 1-866-727-3926.

Once you complete your FIT, drop it off at a community lab for testing. You’ll receive your results in the mail within a few weeks or your healthcare provider will contact you if your results are abnormal. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have questions about your results or any next steps.

Having regular colorectal cancer screening can prevent and detect cancer at its early stages when treatment is more effective. Ninety per cent of cases can be treated successfully when the cancer is found early.

Screening is for people who do not have symptoms. You should get screened, even if you feel healthy. Risk factors, such as personal or family history, may mean you should start screening before age 50. If you have symptoms of colorectal cancer, whatever your age, talk to your healthcare provider right away.