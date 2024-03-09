Stakeholders from southern Alberta school divisions and government representatives joined Lethbridge College’s Youth Initiatives team today to learn more about the Southern Alberta Collegiate Institute and its programming.

According to Lethbridge College, the collegiate is a unique partnership of six school divisions, the College and two non-profit organizations that gives middle and high school students across southern Alberta an opportunity to explore career pathways online or on campus in sectors critical to the regional economy.

Alberta’s Minister of Education Demetrios Nicolaides says the Government of Alberta is committed to ensuring the province’s Kindergarten to Grade 12 system helps set students up for success in the next steps of their education. “Whether it be from post-secondary, traditional programming, university degrees or through trade designations.”

“The collegiate application model is innovative and demonstrates strong collaboration across the southern Alberta region. Its focus on fields of high market labour demand in the region exemplifies the government’s vision for effective career education,” adds Nicolaides. “We ultimately strive for an education system where all students have the opportunity to explore career experiences that lead to more specific areas of study.”

Nicolaides says the province is also working to improve access to collegiate schools across Alberta by helping to bring more of them online. “We’re also working to improve existing career indication pathways. Currently, high school students learn about trades and technology through existing programs such as career and technology studies, career and technology foundations, dual-credit and off-campus education. We are committed to working closely with our partners to expand those opportunities.”

Through Budget 2024, Nicolaides notes, the government is investing $12 million for dual-credit and enhancing CTS programming over the next three years.

“We’re continuing to work to organize career fairs for students, establish an online career counselling website, launch a high school advertising campaign to promote high demand careers and develop teacher training for career and technology studies,” says Nicolaides.

Nicolaides adds the province will also be working closely with Advanced Education to implement recommendations of the Skills for Jobs Task Force.