The city is looking for not-for-profit organizations who want to lease the historic Bowman building.

the building has 11,300 square feet of offices, meeting rooms and flexible spaces. The city says it can accommodate multiple organizations.

The expressions of interest process is competitive and has two stages. The city notes proposals can be submitted from individual organizations, but ideally it wants to see applications from multiple tenants, with a lead tenant acting as a property manger.

The first stage in the expression of interest process includes two property tours and information sessions, hosted by the City, scheduled for March 20 at 3 p.m. and March 21 at 6 p.m.

Stage one applications and supporting documents are accepted until March 29.

In the second stage, short listed candidates will be required to submit a full proposal no later than Friday, April 26.

“Members of city administration will select the successful applicants and present their proposal to city council for consideration of approval. It is anticipated that the successful organizations will sign a five-year lease with the city, with the possibility of an extension,” reads a news release from the city.

The Bowman building is at 811 5 Ave. S and is a provincial historic resource. It has a long history as an educational, vocational and community facility. It has been used primarily for short-term rentals since the mid-2000s.