Last Thursday evening, Raymond/Magrath RCMP was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 4, just north of Warner.

Investigation revealed a passenger vehicle and semi were travelling northbound on Highway 4, when the passenger vehicle pulled in front of the semi to avoid multiple deer – which was in their driving lane. The semi struck the rear end of the passenger vehicle, causing it to leave the road and drive into the ditch.

The female passenger of the vehicle, a 26-year-old resident of the U.S., was transported to a Calgary hospital via STARS – where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation continues.